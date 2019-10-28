Wolfe Research Reiterates “$160.00” Price Target for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Gabelli cut Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.50.

SWK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.09. 1,257,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $106.97 and a 1-year high of $154.10.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

