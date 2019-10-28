Wolfe Research Analysts Give American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) a $101.00 Price Target

Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.37. 1,527,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Electric Power has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $96.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.09.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

In other news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 259.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

