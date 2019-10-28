Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 55,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 141,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,914.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.88. 1,591,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.94. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Group lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.23.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

