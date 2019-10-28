Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in BP by 15.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 95,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 0.3% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 939,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 4.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $39.31. 605,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.