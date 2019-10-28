Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $305.11. 2,894,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,242. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $304.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.00 and a 200-day moving average of $294.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.