Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Buys Shares of 400 Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,814.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,024,000 after purchasing an additional 557,060 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $33,456,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Xylem by 93.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 821,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,272,000 after buying an additional 396,185 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Xylem by 520.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 259,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 217,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 12.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,505,000 after buying an additional 211,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.94. 27,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,354. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.09.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $387,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,207.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,099 shares of company stock worth $1,464,339. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

