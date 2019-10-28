William Blair Lowers Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
PRLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.25.
NYSE PRLB opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a one year low of $88.75 and a one year high of $131.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 65.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 102,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 33.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
