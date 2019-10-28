William Blair Lowers Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.25.

NYSE PRLB opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a one year low of $88.75 and a one year high of $131.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 65.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 102,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 33.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

