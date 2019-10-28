Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $15.00 price objective on Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO James C. Mastandrea purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,984,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSR opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $565.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.16 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.4%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.28%.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

