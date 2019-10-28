Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$3.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.43. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.41 and a 1 year high of C$6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$379.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Whitecap Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.93.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,099.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,119,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,651,269.69. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 237,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$816,236.32. Insiders bought 45,700 shares of company stock worth $166,192 over the last three months.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.