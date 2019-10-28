Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Given New $186.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Gabelli reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.94.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $159.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.02 and its 200-day moving average is $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 248.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 45.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 36.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

