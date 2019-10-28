Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WBK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of WBK opened at $19.87 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,243,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,635,000 after buying an additional 144,504 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,789,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,591,000 after purchasing an additional 463,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,820,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,285,000 after purchasing an additional 199,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,669,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 249,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

