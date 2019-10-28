Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.28

Shares of Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$41.28 ($29.28) and last traded at A$41.00 ($29.08), with a volume of 957085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$41.05 ($29.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$39.54 and its 200 day moving average is A$37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

In related news, insider Rob Scott 42,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd.

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.