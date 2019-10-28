WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) CEO Buys $273,450.00 in Stock

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) CEO Todd Clossin purchased 7,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,231.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.95 on Monday. WesBanco Inc has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on WesBanco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

