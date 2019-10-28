Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Set at $41.00 by UBS Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) received a $41.00 price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close.

WERN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

WERN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. 36,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $39.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.42 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 195.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,157,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,960,000 after acquiring an additional 361,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $9,081,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $5,957,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 95.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 154,813 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

