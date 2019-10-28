Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Set at $28.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) has been given a $28.00 price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.08% from the stock’s current price.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 38,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $39.18.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.42 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 19.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 55.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

