Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of WERN opened at $38.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,933,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3,230.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

