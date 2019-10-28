Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.14-$4.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,351. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Welltower has a 52-week low of $64.43 and a 52-week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wood & Company reiterated an average rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Welltower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Welltower from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

