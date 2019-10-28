Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates $30.00 Price Target for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.23.

FTI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. 6,170,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,440. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 217.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 116.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

