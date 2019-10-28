Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 608,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,762 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 0.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $30,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,131,486. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $225.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

