Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) is scheduled to be posting its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Weingarten Realty Investors has set its FY19 guidance at $2.05-2.11 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 46.97%. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of WRI opened at $29.67 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $117,727.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,218 shares in the company, valued at $766,683.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.