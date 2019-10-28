Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bodycote (BOY)

Bodycote (LON: BOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/23/2019 – Bodycote was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 885 ($11.56).

10/22/2019 – Bodycote had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 750 ($9.80). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Bodycote had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 820 ($10.71). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2019 – Bodycote had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/16/2019 – Bodycote had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($9.15). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Bodycote had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

10/10/2019 – Bodycote had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Bodycote had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/12/2019 – Bodycote had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/6/2019 – Bodycote had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on the stock.

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 698.50 ($9.13) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 705.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 766.89. Bodycote PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 638.50 ($8.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 909.50 ($11.88).

In other news, insider Dominique Yates bought 30,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £210,300 ($274,794.20).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

