Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bodycote (BOY)

Bodycote (LON: BOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/23/2019 – Bodycote was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 885 ($11.56).
- 10/22/2019 – Bodycote had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 750 ($9.80). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2019 – Bodycote had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 820 ($10.71). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2019 – Bodycote had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 10/16/2019 – Bodycote had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($9.15). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2019 – Bodycote had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
- 10/10/2019 – Bodycote had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2019 – Bodycote had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 9/12/2019 – Bodycote had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/6/2019 – Bodycote had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on the stock.
Shares of BOY opened at GBX 698.50 ($9.13) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 705.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 766.89. Bodycote PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 638.50 ($8.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 909.50 ($11.88).
In other news, insider Dominique Yates bought 30,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £210,300 ($274,794.20).
