Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for MarineMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Longbow Research dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

MarineMax stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $474.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.90. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $26.11.

In other MarineMax news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

