Wedbush Reiterates “$52.00” Price Target for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Wedbush set a $52.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.28.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 1,364,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,787. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.11 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

