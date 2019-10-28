Wedbush Comments on Intel Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.29. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $231.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,806 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 70,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 155,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

