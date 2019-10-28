Waters (WAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT) is set to release its Q3 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.46 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $218.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.33. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $255.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.60.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

