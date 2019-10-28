Washington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $382,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 71.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 84.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Vertical Group reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.23.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,313. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.