Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $554,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.59. The company had a trading volume of 360,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $78.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.