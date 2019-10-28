Warburg Research Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Warburg Research reissued their sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on G1A. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.24 ($29.35).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €27.69 ($32.20) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12 month high of €27.92 ($32.47). The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 49.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.49.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

