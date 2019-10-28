Waltonchain Price Tops $0.76 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $32.39 million and $5.75 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00008175 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Coinnest and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.01984651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,707,233 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinnest, Allbit, Binance, Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC, DragonEX, LATOKEN, COSS and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

