Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Walmart by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $119.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $338.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.07. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

