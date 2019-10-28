Walkabout Resources (ASX:WKT) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) fell 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.30 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.30 ($0.21), 470,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 862,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.32 ($0.23).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 million and a PE ratio of -33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Walkabout Resources Company Profile (ASX:WKT)

Walkabout Resources Limited explores for and develops resource and energy assets in Tanzania, Namibia, and Northern Ireland. The company explores for coal, copper, graphite, gold, and lithium deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship project is the Lindi Jumbo graphite project situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

