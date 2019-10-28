Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $123.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $311.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,519 shares of company stock worth $58,596,988. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

