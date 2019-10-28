WABnetwork Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $182,547.00 and approximately $4,141.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BitForex, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00215450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.01494821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00117639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork’s genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 20,249,855,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,374,855,938 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit, IDAX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

