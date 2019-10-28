VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) Trading Up 0.7%

VSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSBN)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35, approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

The stock has a market cap of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

About VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN)

VSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Victory State Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services primarily in Staten Island, New York. It accepts various deposits from individuals and businesses; grants loans; and invests funds primarily in government securities, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations, as well as provides Internet banking services.

