Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $20.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $36.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.55.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $764.18 million, a PE ratio of -112.47 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $71,970.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $145,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

