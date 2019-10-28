Visa (NYSE:V) Given a $194.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.04.

Shares of V traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,908,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,894. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

