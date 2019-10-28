Visa (NYSE:V) Given a $194.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.
V has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.04.
Shares of V traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,908,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,894. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Featured Story: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.