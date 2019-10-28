VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.94, approximately 263,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 657,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the second quarter worth about $971,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 1,260.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 144,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,126,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 133,934 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $637,000.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

