Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 4,700 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,039,000 after buying an additional 209,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,797,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 859,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,210,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 712,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,663,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.96. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. CL King downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “reduce” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

In other news, insider Robert W. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.