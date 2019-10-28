Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,879,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $3,333,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of NYCB opened at $13.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $255.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.49 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

