Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Penn National Gaming as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Union Gaming Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.72. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.90%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

