VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 191000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,548.39. The company has a market cap of $19.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VIQ Solutions Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.