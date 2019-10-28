Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VICR. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.00 price objective on Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. Vicor has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Vicor had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $314,672.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $481,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,349,000 after acquiring an additional 39,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 502,364 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vicor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

