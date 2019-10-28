VF (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $83.40, but opened at $84.15. VF shares last traded at $83.38, with a volume of 1,281,572 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

Get VF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other VF news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in VF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in VF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in VF by 447.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in VF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

VF Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.