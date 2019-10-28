Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.6% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.19. 771,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,818,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.12.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

