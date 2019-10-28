Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Veritiv had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Veritiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Veritiv stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,043. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Veritiv by 80.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Veritiv by 39.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Veritiv by 123.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

