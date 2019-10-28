Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VCYT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $21.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $34,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 28,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $717,162.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,215 shares of company stock worth $3,303,431 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 401.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,985,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,394 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 252.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,148,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 43.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,505,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 462.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 918,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after purchasing an additional 754,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

