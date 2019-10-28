Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $76.00. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $66.00 on Monday. Ventas has a one year low of $55.64 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,007.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 140.4% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

