Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 99,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $154.44 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

