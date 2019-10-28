Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.36. 2,144,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,576. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

