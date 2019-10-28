Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stake Boosted by Winthrop Partners WNY LLC

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,357,000 after acquiring an additional 814,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,486,000 after acquiring an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,655,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,814,000 after acquiring an additional 91,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,466,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,070,000 after acquiring an additional 50,584 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $83.84. 1,387,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,132. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

